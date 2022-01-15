Hyderabad, Chenniyin Share The Spoils At Fatorda

Goa: Hyderabad FC put in a valiant effort but only managed to take a point from the crunch Thursday night Indian Super League encounter at Fatorda vs Chennaiyin FC. Sajid Dhot’s 13th minute header gave the hosts an early lead but Javi Siverio (45 +4’) found the net late in the first half to score his fourth goal of the season and the equalizer for Manolo Marquez’s men.

Going into the game without their leading goal scorer in Bartholomew Ogbeche, Hyderabad did not have the services of Joel Chianese either as Javi Siverio made just his second start of the season in attack.

But it was Chennaiyin who drew first blood 13 minutes into the game making the most of their first real sight at goal. Anirudh Thapa’s set piece was inch perfect for Dhot, who made no mistake from close range to beat Laxmikant Kattimani and give his side an early lead.

After the goal, it was all Hyderabad, who created quite a few chances throughout the half before Siverio finally hit the back of the net with a header. It was Asish Rai’s cross that Siverio converted with plomb just before the half-time whistle, as both sides went into the break at 1-1.

Chennaiyin FC started the second half well, but again it was Hyderabad who constantly tested Debjit Majumder, forcing him to pull out quite a few saves. The hosts did hit the crossbar and put pressure on HFC right at the end, but like in the reverse fixture earlier in the season, it was yet again a story of missed chances, that Hyderabad will rue after the final whistle.

Siverio had half-chances throughout the game while Aniket Jadhav, Edu Garcia, Nikhil Poojary and Souvik Chakrabarti also tested the Chennaiyin goalkeeper who in the end, pulled off nine saves from 10 shots on target from Hyderabad.

Hyderabad remains unbeaten in Fatorda since the start of last season but has now taken just two points from their last three games. With 17 points Manolo’s men stand 3rd in the league table after 11 games.

They are back in action when they take on when they welcome Jamshedpur FC to Bambolim on Monday, January 17.