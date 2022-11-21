Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kochi to Host Prime Volleyball League 2023 from Feb 4 Next Year

Hyderabad, Bengaluru and Kochi will host the RuPay Prime Volleyball League (PVL) 2023. The second edition of the PVL is scheduled to begin from February 23 next year.

Calicut Heroes, Kochi Blue Spikers, Ahmedabad Defenders, Hyderabad Black Hawks, Chennai Blitz, Bengaluru Torpedoes, Mumbai Meteors, and Kolkata Thunderbolts franchisees will first play a round-robin. After this round the top four teams in the league stage will qualify for the semi-finals. The final of the Prime Volleyball League will be played in Kochi.

The second edition of RuPay Prime Volleyball League will feature 31 matches. The commercial arm of the global body of Volleyball (Federation Internationale de Volley Ball, FIVB), Volleyball World has joined hands with Prime Volleyball League and come on board as an international streaming partner.

⚠️ ANNOUNCEMENT ⚠️ ▶️ to 👂 the news we had all been waiting to hear 😍 🇮🇳's top #Volleyball competition, #RuPayPrimeVolley Season 2 starts 𝟎𝟒.𝟎𝟐.𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 🙌@RuPay_npci @a23_fantasy pic.twitter.com/f1ufkzExCS — Prime Volleyball (@PrimeVolley) November 21, 2022

The Prime Volleyball League matches will be broadcast exclusively by Sony Sports Network across Sony Sports Ten 1, Sony Sports Ten 3 & Sony Sports Ten 4, and can be livestreamed on SonyLIV. The inaugural edition got 41 million viewership through its television broadcast while it managed to reach over 84 million fans across India and it also proved to be a huge success on various digital platforms.

