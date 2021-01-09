Hyderabad Beat NorthEast United 4-2 In A Thriller At Vasco

Hyderabad FC put up a stellar performance against the Highlanders to steal all three points in an exciting night in Vasco. Goals from Aridane Santana (3’) and Joel Chianese (36’) in the first half and Liston Colaco (85’, 90’), twice in the second half helped HFC register a 4-2 victory over NorthEast United. A couple of quick goals from Benjamin Lambot (45’) and Federico Gallego (45+ 2’) late in the first half, went in vain for the hosts.

This victory takes Hyderabad FC up to 3rd in the league table, with 15 points after 10 games. They stand level on points with FC Goa in 4th and are above them on goals scored.

Manolo Marquez’s men started the game in fine fashion as pace and skill from Chianese opened up the hosts’ backline to give Aridane a tap in, just three minutes into the game. Hyderabad managed to keep the pressure on the Highlanders before the Australian forward poked one in from just over six yards out, after the half-hour mark.

Chianese’s second came from a moment of hard work from Akash Mishra down the left as his effort to play the No 7 in, also won him the ‘Pass of the Match’ award for this game. But the hosts pulled one back after Halicharan Narzary gave away a penalty and Gallego scored without fuss, from the spot.

NorthEast also managed to break level before the break after Lambot ensured that he blasted the ball over the line. The goal came after a brawl at the goal line that the referee could have easily halted play for.

But level coming back from the break, Hyderabad did not let it pull them down as they tested Subhasish Roy in goal, on a couple of occasions before Liston Colaco, who was only introduced in the 64th minute of the game, game up with a stunning goal.

The Goan-born winger picked the ball up at the touch line on the right, cut in to beat more than a couple of players in red before curling one to the far corner with his weaker, left foot, to open his account for the Indian Super League 2020-21 season.

The No 12 popped up with another, with practically his last kick of the game after Laxmikant Kattimani’s ball from the back was headed on smartly by Aridane. Liston found himself in space at the edge of the box, drove in and slotted past Subhashish with ease to bag himself a brace and win his side all three points.

Kattimani made a couple of superb saves while Akash Mishra, Odei Onaindia, Joao Victor and Asish Rai all put in commendable performances as HFC managed to score four goals for the second consecutive game.

Hyderabad FC are back in action when they face Mumbai City FC at the GMC Athletic Stadium in Bambolim on Saturday, the 16th of January.