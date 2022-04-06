The Hundred 2022 Draft: David Warner, Babar Azam Unsold. Check Men and Women's Squad

The Hundred is a cricket league with a one-of-a-kind format in which each innings consists of 100 balls involving eight men's and eight women's teams. The league was started a year ago and is now in its second season. On Tuesday, the draught for the league's second edition was held.

Cricketers like Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, and Joe Root from the men's side, as well as Meg Lanning, Alyssa Healy, and Smriti Mandhana from the women's side, signed contracts with their respective teams.

Surprisingly, Australia batsman David Warner. Babar Azam, the No. 1 T20I batsman, and Mohammad Rizwan, the No. 2 T20I batsman were gone unsold in the Hundred League 2022. Teams will complete their squads with two wildcard signings in July (one overseas, one domestic).

Hundred league men's squad 2022:

Hundred League women's squad 2022:

PC@thehundred

Also Read: IPL 2022: Here's Why SRH CEO Kaviya Maran Was Trolled After Defeat Against LSG