Huge Feat By 94-year-old Bhagwani Devi At World Masters Athletics

Bhagwani Devi, a 94-year-old Indian sprinter, won gold in the 100-meter sprint at the World Masters Athletics Championships in Tampere. She won the gold medal in 24.74 seconds. Bhagwani also won a bronze medal in the shot put.

Department of Sports, Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports tweeted that "India's 94-year-old #BhagwaniDevi Ji has yet again proved that age is no bar! She won a GOLD medal at the WorldMastersAthleticsChampionships in Tampere in the 100m sprint event with a timing of 24.74 seconds. She also bagged a BRONZE in Shot put. Truly commendable effort!"

Tampere hosted the World Masters Athletics Championships from June 29 to July 10. It is a world championship-caliber athletics (track and field) event for male and female competitors aged 35 and over.