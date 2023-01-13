HS Prannoy Out Of Malaysia Open 2023 After Losing To Naraoka in Quarter Finals
HS Prannoy exited the men's singles tournament at the Malaysia Open after falling in the quarterfinals to Japan's Kodai Naraoka (16-21, 21-19, 10-21) on Friday. The game lasted 84 minutes.
Prannoy began the Malaysia Open by defeating fellow countryman Lakshya Sen in the first round. In the pre-quarterfinals, Prannoy defeated Indonesia's Chico Aura Dwi Wardoyo in an hour and four minutes, 21-9, 15-21, 21-16. Prannoy chances of reaching the semifinals were dashed by Naraoka, who outplayed the Indian shuttler.
Later today, Satwik-Chirag will play against Liu-Ou in the men’s double quarterfinal match.