How to Watch ARG vs MEX World Cup Football Matches Free Online, TV in India?

Argentina suffered one of the biggest upsets of the FIFA World Cup 2022 when they were defeated by Saudi Arabia in their opening encounter on November 22. With that defeat, Argentina is in a difficult position at the World Cup to reach the round of 16. The supporters are still in a state of shock. Messi, on the other hand, has given the players a pep talk before the crucial match against Mexico.

Argentina may have underestimated Saudi Arabia. They had a 1-0 lead at the end of the first half. After Messi scored the opening goal, he added two more in the first 45 minutes, but all were overturned by VAR owing to late offside decisions. Saudi Arabia came out firing in the second half, scoring two goals to put Argentina on the back foot. There were a few shots on goal, but the Saudi defenders were outstanding in stopping them.

Argentina's team will have a difficult test in Mexico. They come off a 0-0 tie with Poland. Argentina will face a significant challenge, but if they succeed, they will be one step closer to qualifying for the next stage.

Here are the other details about Argentina vs Mexico match:

When is the FIFA World Cup 2022 match between Argentina and Mexico?

The next group match in Group C is between Argentina and Mexico. The match will be played on November 27.

At what time does the match start?

The match between Argentina and Mexico will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Where can I watch the FIFA World Cup match between Argentina vs Mexico match?

On TV:

FIFA World Cup Argentina vs Mexico match will be telecasted on Sports 18

Online:

The live streaming of the FIFA World Cup 2022 will be available on JioCinema App

