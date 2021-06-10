How Sushil Kumar Brawl Caused Sagar Rana's Murder: Eyewitness Recalls

Sushil Kumar, a two-time Olympic medallist, and his associate Ajay were sentenced to 14 days in judicial imprisonment last week after Kumar was detained in connection with the death of 23-year-old wrestler Sagar Rana in Delhi.

While a rivalry over land was established early on in the investigation, it has since been revealed that Sushil and Sagar's feud was more than just over the property.

According to Sonu, Sushil was envious of Sagar since he was a talented young wrestler who had already earned a name for himself among the Chhatrasal stadium's young wrestlers. When Sagar managed to secure himself a new arena for practice in the stadium by approaching, approximately 40 of Sushil's followers also departed with Sagar to practice with him. Sushil felt offended and intended to take revenge on the young wrestler.

"Sushil has a long history of vandalism and hooliganism. He has ties with several gangsters, including Bhatti and Lawrence Bishnoi. Sushil was also buddies with my cousin's brother, Kala Jethari," according to the eyewitness.

According to Sonu, after Sagar's death, Bhura, a close aide of Sushil Kumar, drove the wrestler to the Haridwar ashram.