How Much Will T20 World Cup Winner Get?

It's time for the T20 World Cup final battle. Pakistan's Babar Azam and England's Jos Buttler are scheduled to face off in the T20 World Cup 2022 final on November 13 at the legendary Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG).

The two sides are aiming to win their second T20 World Cup final title. Pakistan won the trophy in 2009 and England won it in 2010.

Aside from the T20 World Cup title the winning team will also receive a large sum of money. The winning team of the T20 World Cup 2022 will receive a massive $1.6 million( Rs 13.03 crores in Indian rupees). The losing side in the final between England and Pakistan will receive half of the prize money of $ 0.8 million (Rs 6.5 crore).

Aside from the finalists, the four semifinalists, Team India, Pakistan, England, and New Zealand, will each get $ 0.4 million (Rs. 3.25 crore) for reaching the final four.

