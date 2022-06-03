How Much Will Sri Lanka Lose If It Can't Host Asia Cup 2022?

The Asia Cup 2022 tournament is scheduled to be held in August. As Sri Lanka is facing an economic crisis, it becomes a question of whether the tournament will happen in Sri Lanka or not.

The board will lose more than $5-6 million if the Asia Cup is moved out of Sri Lanka, according to SLC CEO. This is why, on their tour to India, SLC officials asked the Asian Cricket Council and BCCI officials not to shift the Asia Cup away from Sri Lanka, as reported in Inside Sport.

"As of yet, no final decision has been made. Everything hinges on how we handle the Australian series. Jay Shah and other ACC officials have informed us that if all goes well, the Asia Cup will remain in Sri Lanka," said SLC’s secretary Mohan De Silva

Sri Lanka is in the grip of a severe economic crisis, with food and fuel scarcity impacting a considerable number of its citizens since the outbreak of the epidemic.

Since the commencement of the COVID-19 epidemic, the economy has been in free fall, impacting tourism, Sri Lanka's largest contributor to GDP.

Sri Lanka is also experiencing a foreign exchange deficit, limiting its ability to buy food and gasoline. Due to a lack of critical products, Sri Lanka was obliged to seek aid from friendly countries.