How Much Will BCCI Pay Rohit Sharma for ODI Captaincy?

It is known that the BCCI has named Rohit Sharma as the Indian men's cricket team's ODI captain after the selectors decided that the Indian cricket team cannot have two captains in white-ball formats.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has stated that the BCCI had requested Virat Kohli not to step down as T20 captain, but he refused, so the selectors decided that having two different captains for the Indian team was not the right option, and they announced Rohit Sharma as the ODI captain.

Now, Rohit Sharma is the ODI Captain do you know how much money he will receive from the BCCI?

As part of an A+ contract, Rohit Sharma earns Rs 7 crore per year from the BCCI. Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah are also on an A+ contract. They also earn Rs 7 crore. He will get the same amount and there will be no increase in his salary.