How Much is Virat Kohli-Anushka Sharma Alibaug Farmhouse Worth?

Former Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have purchased a farmhouse in the Alibaug neighborhood of Mumbai. The land is valued at INR 19.24 crores and would span an area of 8 acres in Zirad, a hamlet in Alibaug.

According to reports, the couple visited the location six months ago, and Virat's brother Vikas Kohli completed the transaction on August 30. The surroundings of Alibaug have enticed many business people to purchase properties in the region. About a decade ago, former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri built a residence in Alibaug.

There were also reports that Kohli leased a piece of Kishore Kumar's Bungalow in Juhu for the next five years, with plans to construct a restaurant there. Kohli has previously owned three eateries under the name One eight community in Delhi, Kolkata, and Pune, with the third one set to open in Juhu later this month.

Kohli is presently part of India's Asia Cup squad in the UAE and has already scored an undefeated half-century against Hong Kong in the previous game.