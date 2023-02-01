How Much Union Budget 2023 Allocated to Sports Sector

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman handed the sports industry a tremendous boost by providing a record Rs 3397.32 cr in the Union Budget 2023-2024 on Wednesday. It is the highest-ever budget allocation for the sports industry, with a Rs 300 crore increase from the previous year. With Asian Games on the horizon and preparations for the Paris Olympics in full force, it's a major boost for the sports industry.

How much will the national sports bodies get?

Khelo-India:

The government's goal remains the ministry's flagship initiative, Khelo India — National Programme for Development of Sports, which has been allocated Rs 1,045 crore, up from a revised grant of Rs 606 crore in the previous fiscal year.

Sports Authority of India:

The Sports Authority of India (SAI), which organises national camps for athletes, provides infrastructure and equipment to athletes, appoints coaches, maintains sports infrastructure, and other things will get 785.52 crores. In the previous fiscal year, SAI got Rs 749.43 crore.

National Sports Federations:

National Sports Federations (NSFs) have got an increase of Rs 45 crore. Last year, NSF got Rs 280 crore in the latest budget the sports federation will get Rs 325 crore.

National Anti-Doping Agency:

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), which is linked with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA), and the National Dope Testing Laboratory (NDTL), both of which previously received money from SAI, will now receive it directly. This year's budget has a provision for NADA to earn Rs 21.73 crore, while NDTL, which performs the tests, would receive Rs 19.50 crore.

The above numbers are according to the Times of India report

BCCI:

The Board of Cricket for Control in India will not get a single rupee from the budget as BCCI is an independent entity.

Also Read: Mumbai Indians Player Tops ICC T20I Rankings