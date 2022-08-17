How Much is Sourav Ganguly Charging For Legends League Cricket Match

A unique match between India and the Rest of the World will be played on September 16 in Kolkata's Eden Gardens to mark India's 75th anniversary of independence

Eoin Morgan, England's World Cup champion in 2019, will lead the Rest of the World, while Sourav Ganguly will lead the Indian team. Former players like Jacques Kallis, Sanath Jayasuriya, Jonty Rodes, Brett Lee, and Muttiah Muralitharan are part of the squad Rest of the World Squad. Following this unique game on September 17, Legends League Cricket (LLC) Season 2 will begin, featuring numerous international cricketing stars.

In response to Ganguly's participation in the competition, Legends League Cricket (LLC) CEO and co-founder Raman Raheja stated that the renowned Indian cricketer is not charging any money for the match, indicating that it is time to commemorate India's 75th anniversary of independence.

Concerns have also been raised concerning Ganguly's role in the league and the fact that he is paid to serve as president of the BCCI, a "non-profit office."