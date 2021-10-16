How Much is Rahul Dravid Charging to Coach Indian Team?

Former Indian captain Rahul Dravid is expected to earn a whopping amount of money if he is appointed as Team India's new head coach. According to reports, Dravid's appointment was almost finalized yesterday (October 15) during the IPL 2021 final.

When he took over as India's coach during the country's tour of Sri Lanka earlier this year, the former right-handed batsman had already proved himself as a coach. Many believed it was a trial run before he took on the role full-time.

He will take over the charge after the completion of the T20 World Cup and his contract ends in 2023. He is expected to leave his coaching position at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) before joining Team India.

According to reports, Dravid may sign the contract, which would pay him approximately INR 10 crores per year. This would make him one of India's highest-paid coaches. Furthermore, once Ravi Shastri's tenure ends, the support staff is expected to be restructured.

Vikram Rathour, the current batting coach, is expected to remain in his position, while Paras Mhambrey may join as the bowling coach.

Dravid could join the team as early as the New Zealand series, which is set to visit India for three Twenty20 Internationals and two Tests.