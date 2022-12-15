How Much Price Money in Indian Rupees Will FIFA World Cup 2022 Winner Get

The FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 is now the most talked-about topic in the sporting world, as the showpiece football tournament enters the finals. So far in the competition, few favourable teams were out of the tournament and the underdogs' Morocco and Croatia have performed admirably.

In the semi-final 1 match against Argentina and Croatia, Messi's team Argentina defeated Croatia 3-0 and advanced to the finals. In the second semi-final match, France advanced to the finals after defeating Morocco. Argentina and France will face off against each other in the FIFA World Cup final match on December 18.

Meanwhile, FIFA, the international football governing body, announced earlier this year a total prize fund of USD 440 million. Each of the four semifinalists is already assured to receive USD 25 million. The team that finishes fourth in the tournament will receive USD 25 million, while the club that finishes third will receive USD 27 million. The team that wins the quadrennial showcase event will collect a massive USD 42 million, while the team that finishes second will receive USD 30 million.

FIFA World Cup prize money:

1st prize ( Winner prize)- $42 million / INR 347 crore

2nd prize ( Runner up prize amount) -$30 million / INR 248 crore

3rd prize - $27 million / INR 223 crore

4th prize - $25 million / INR 206 crore

5th - 8th (Teams exited from quarterfinals) - $17 million / INR 140 crore

9th - 16th (Teams exited from round of 16) - $13 million each / INR 107 crore

17th - 32nd (Team exited in the group stage) - $9 million each / 74 crore

Also Read: FIFA World Cup 2022: Morocco Fans Clash With Police in Brussels After Semi-Final Defeat Against France