How Much is Olympic Gold Medalist Neeraj Chopra Social Media Accounts Worth?

Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s historic gold medal win at the Tokyo Olympics made him popular across the country. His spectacular on-field performance has translated effortlessly into a digital phenomenon, making the 23-year-old athlete extremely famous on social media.

According to a survey by research consultancy company YouGov SPORT, Neeraj Chopra had over 2.9 million mentions from over 1.4 million people during the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, making him the "most discussed" athlete internationally on Instagram.

Neeraj Chopra's social and digital media reach has surpassed 412 million, covering several regions throughout the world. These figures add up to a total social media valuation of Rs 428 crore for the athlete.

According to a YouGov SPORT study, Neeraj Chopra's total social media engagements have increased by 86.3 percent since winning the Gold medal.

In terms of total engagements and overall reach on social media, the javelin thrower is currently outpacing prominent international cricketers like KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant.

Chopra's account followers have also increased rapidly, with his Instagram following presently standing at 4.4 million.