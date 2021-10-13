How Much is MS Dhoni Charging to Mentor India T20 Team?

Former India captain MS Dhoni will not be paid by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) for his services as the national team's mentor in the upcoming T20 World Cup, according to secretary Jay Shah on Tuesday.

When the BCCI announced the squad for the T20 World Cup, MS Dhoni was named as the Indian team's mentor. On October 24, India will kick off their T20 World Cup campaign against Pakistan.

"MS Dhoni is not charging any fee for his services as the Indian team's coach for the T20 World Cup," said Jay Shah and Ganguly

Previously, Shah stated that the decision to appoint Dhoni as a World T20 mentor was made after he met Ms. Dhoni in Dubai. Before making a decision, skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma were also consulted.

"Mr. Mahendra Singh Dhoni has agreed to join Team India as a coach for the upcoming T20 World Cup." I am pleased that MS has accepted BCCI's offer and is eager to rejoin the national team, " According to Jay Shah

MS Dhoni is currently busy in the IPL. CSK enters the finals and they will play against Delhi Capitals or Kolkata Knight Riders on October 15.