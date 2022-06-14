How Much Money Will BCCI Earn From IPL?

The IPL media rights e-auction is an inch close to known the final whopping amount. The sale of broadcast rights for the 2023-2027 cycle is expected to set more than Rs 45,000 crore.

As the IPL media rights auction entered its third day in Mumbai, it was revealed that Star India retained the television rights for the Indian subcontinent (Package A), Viacom18 won the digital rights (Package B), and Package C digital rights for non-exclusive matches were also sold to Viacom18 for an unprecedented sum in Indian sports broadcasting history.

Package A: Indian TV Rights

Disney Star has secured the broadcasting rights for 23,575 cr( 57.40 crores per match for 410 matches).

Also Read: ICC Men's ODI Rankings: Pakistan Cricket Team Overtakes India

Package B: Digital Rights

Digital rights were sealed by Reliance Industries, owned by Viacom 18, for Rs 20,500 cr (50 crores per match for 410 matches). From Package A and B BCCI will earn 100 cr per match

Package C: India's digital rights package for non-exclusive matches

For Rs 3,273 crores, Reliance Industries owned Viacom 18 won the rights for non-exclusive matches (33.24 crore per match for 98 matches)

Package D: Rights for the rest of the globe, which will consist of five territories

Territory A: 0.3 cr for 410 matches; Territory B: 0.5 for 410 matches; Territory C: 0.65; Territory D: 0.5 cr; Territory E: 0.63. Which company secured the global rights has yet to be known.

IPL Media Rights Value (2023-27):

Package A - 23,575 Cr.

Package B - 20,500 Cr.

Package C - 3,257.52 Cr.

Package D - 1057.8 Cr.

Finally, the BCCI will earn a whopping 48,390 crores from the IPL media rights.

The aforementioned information is based on sources, however, there is no official confirmation from the BCCI