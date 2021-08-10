At the Tokyo Olympics 2020, Indian athletes showcased their talent and made the country proud. Regardless of whether they won a medal or not, the Indian athletes' effort to raise the country’s image is commendable.

At the Olympics, Indian athletes created a great history. Thanks to Javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra, India won its first-ever gold medal. The men's hockey team won a bronze medal after 41 years. The entire nation applauded the women's hockey team's performance. This year India got seven medals- One gold, two silver medals, four bronze medals and stood at 47 place

For their great achievements, the Indian government and state governments announced the cash prizes. Let’s check how much money the Olympic winners got.

Neeraj Chopra- Javelin Throw (Gold Medal)

Haryana Chief Minister ML Khattar offered a cash prize of Rs 6 crore, a Class-I job, and a plot of land at a discounted rate. Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also announced a cash award of Rs. 2 crores and Edtech BJJU’s of Rs. 2 crores.

BCCI and CSK announced Rs 1 crore. The Indian Olympic Association announced Rs. 75 lakh. Gurugram-based firm Elan group will give Rs. 25 lakh. Not only this, Indigo offered one year of free travel. Anand Mahindra announced he would give a brand new XUV 700.

PV Sindhu- Badminton(Bronze Medal)

Sindhu will receive Rs 1 crore from BYJU'S, Rs 25 lakh from the IOA and BCCI, and Rs 30 lakh from the Andhra Pradesh government.

Mirabai Chanu- Weightlifting (Silver Medal)

Mirabai Chanu received a check for Rs 1 crore from the Manipur government, while Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced a prize of Rs 2 crore and promotion in her work with the Northern Frontier Railway.

She will also be awarded a cash prize of Rs 1 crore by BYJU'S, Rs 50 lakh by the BCCI, and Rs 40 lakh by the IOA. Weightlifter Mirabai Chanu has been guaranteed free pizzas for the rest of her life by the pizza brand Domino.

Ravi Kumar Dahiya- Wrestling (Silver Medal)

Dahiya will get a cash prize of Rs 4 crore, a Class-I position, and a plot of land from Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran at a discounted cost from the Haryana government. BYJU'S will pay him Rs 1 crore, BCCI will pay him Rs 50 lakh, and IOA will pay him Rs 40 lakh.

Bajrang Punia- Wrestling( Bronze Medal)

Punia would get a cash reward of Rs 2.5 crore, a plot at a reduced cost, and a state government position from the Haryana government. In addition, BYJU'S would pay him Rs 1 crore and the BCCI will pay him Rs 25 lakh.

Lovlina Borgohain – Boxing( Bronze Medal)

BYJU'S will award the Olympic bronze medallist Rs 1 crore, while the IOA and BCCI will each award Rs 25 lakh.

Men’s Hockey team- (Bronze Medal)

The Haryana government has promised Rs 2.5 crore in addition to Class-2 government employment for both players from the state, while the Punjab government has pledged Rs 1 crore for each of the state's eight players. Vivek, a Madhya Pradesh player, will get a cash prize of Rs 1 crore from the state government, while Nilakanta will receive Rs 75 lakh from the Manipur government.

Women’s Hockey Team

The Haryana government will award each of the state's nine players a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh. The governments of Uttarakhand, Jharkhand, and Mizoram each offered cash rewards of Rs 25 lakh for participants from their respective states.