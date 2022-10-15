How Much Did Women's Asia Cup Winner India Get?

Women's Asia Cup 2022: The Women's Asia Cup 2022 has ended on a grand note with India winning the title for the seventh time. India defeated Sri Lanka by eight wickets and lifted the title at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium.

Chasing a 66-run goal, India raced to 71 for two in 8.3 overs in a one-sided encounter. Smriti Mandhana hit an undefeated half-century, scoring 51 runs off 25 balls. Indian bowlers initially dominated Sri Lanka, limiting them to 65 for nine in 20 overs, with Inoka Ranaweera remaining undefeated after scoring 18 runs off 22 balls. Meanwhile, Renuka Singh was on fire, taking three wickets for India. Sneh Rana and Rajeshwari Gayakwad each took two wickets for Harmanpreet Kaur's team.

Speaking of prize money, the winning team, India, received prize money of $20,000, and the runner-up team, Sri Lanka, got $12,500. Deepti Sharma was awarded as the player of the tournament and she received prize money of $2000.

