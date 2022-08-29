How Much Did Hardik Pandya Earn For Player of The Match Title

Asia Cup 2022 IND vs PAK: Hardik Pandya finished off the match in style with a massive six as India won the nail-biting match against Pakistan by 5 wickets with only 2 deliveries to spare. Ravindra Jadeja attempted to pull the opening delivery but ended up missing the ball, which, sadly for Indian fans, Dinesh Karthik took a single and put Pandya back on strike.

All eyes were on Pandya, who remained calm after the third delivery was a dot ball. Pandya went hard and big, signalling to Karthik that he had things under control.

Pandya was acclaimed as a hero for his remarkable efforts both with the bat and the ball. He was awarded Man of the Match for this all-rounder performance. Pandya remained unbeaten at 33*, and his bowling numbers were 3/25. Pandya received $5K as the man of the match prize money.

