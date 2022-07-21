How Much Did BCCI Spend on Team India Charter Flight to West Indies

The Indian team has reached Trinidad where they play three ODIs and five T20Is. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has scheduled a chartered flight from the United Kingdom to the West Indies for Team India's limited-overs series. According to media sources, the BCCI spent around Rs 3.5 crore organising the flight.

"The BCCI spent Rs 3.5 crore on the chartered flight for Team India from Manchester to Port of Spain.Covid-19 was not the reason for the team's chartered flight. It's difficult to book that many tickets on a commercial flight where the Indian contingent consists of 16 players and support staff members, including head coach Rahul Dravid. There have also been reports that players' wives travelled to the Caribbean, according to the Times of India.

The three-match ODI series will start on July 22 (Friday) and the five-match T20I series will begin on July 29 and end on August 7. India's squads for the ODI and T20I series have been declared.

