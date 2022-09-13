How Much Did Asia Cup Winner Sri Lanka Get?

Asia Cup 2022 SL vs PAK: Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by 23 runs in the Asia Cup 2022 final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday (September 11). Sri Lanka lifted the Asia Cup title for the sixth time.

Speaking of the match, Sri Lanka batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa played an amazing knock and helped his team to set a decent target for Pakistan. He remained undefeated on 71 runs off 44 balls including six fours and three sixes. Wanindu Hasaranga late cameo also helped the Sri Lanka team to set 171 target.

Chasing the target, Pakistan had a good start. However, Pramod Madshanu grabbed four wickets and Wanindu Hasaranga picked three wickets in an over which totally turned the game in Sri Lanka's favor. Mohammad Rizwan was the only batter who fought hard. He scored 48 runs.

As Pakistan met Sri Lanka in the finals of the Asia Cup 2022 in Dubai, cricket fans around South Asia wondered how much prize money the winning team and runners-up would earn.

This year, the winning team of Asia Cup 2022 received a grand total of 1,59,53,000 (approx), while the runners-up received a cheque for 79,66,000 (approx).

Asia Cup 2022 winners list:

Player of the Tournament - Wanindu Hasaranga

Most runs - Mohammad Rizwan

Most wickets - Bhuvneshwar Kumar

MOM in Final - Bhanuka Rajapaksha.