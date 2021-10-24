How Many World Cup Games Has India Won Against Pakistan?

The Virat Kohli-led Team India will begin their journey for the ICC T20 World Cup championship on October 24. They will face 2009 winners and arch-rivals Pakistan in the tournament's first match in Dubai.

The two teams are in Super 12 Group 2. They have previously met five times in the T20 World Cup. We take a look at all of their prior clashes in the tournament's history ahead of the high-octane battle on Sunday.

In ICC tournaments India and Pakistan have met 12 times. In that ODI World Cup, both countries played seven matches and won all seven. In the T20 World Cup, they faced each other five times, and in this also, India won the five matches.

Now India is trying to win the match and seems to be repeating history 13-0. While Pakistan is aiming to win against India.

If we look at T20 World Cup history:

2007-Group stage

India and Pakistan played a fascinating encounter in the last Group-D game of the first T20 World Cup in Durban, which ended in a draw. After a stunning new-ball spell from Mohammad Asif (4/18), Robin Uthappa scripted India's comeback with a 39-ball 50.

Virender Sehwag, Harbhajan Singh, and Robin Uthappa all hit stumps as India won the tie-breaker 3-0.

Also Read: Arch Rivals India and Pakistan Titanic Clash Today

2007 Final:

This time at the Wanderers, India and Pakistan played one of the most memorable games in World T20 history. Gautam Gambhir's 54-ball 75 carried India to 157 for five, but it was the bowlers who eliminated Pakistan's chance of victory, reducing the equation to 54 required from 24 balls with three wickets in hand. At one point, Pakistan needed six points from four balls. It was a last-ball thriller, with India winning by five runs to win the World T20 title.

2012-Group Stage:

India and Pakistan met again in the World T20, but this time it was a one-sided match. The Men in Blue won by an eight-wicket margin.

2014-Group stage:

The same scene was repeated in 2014. Shikhar Dhawan (30), Virat Kohli (36*), and Suresh Raina (35*) all contributed equally as India comfortably chased down the score in 18.3 overs.

2016-Group stage:

The previous World T20 match between the two sides was five years ago in Kolkata. The rain had shortened the game to 18 overs, but it had not dampened the excitement. India, on the other hand, completed the game in 15.5 overs.