How India Has Edge Over New Zealand in Today's Match in Hyderabad

By Anupama

IND vs NZ ODI Hyderabad: India will play the first ODI at Hyderabad against New Zealand today (December 18). India has a good track record against New Zealand in Hyderabad. So far, India has won all the matches against New Zealand in Hyderabad. Indian Cricket team eyeing to continue the record.

Shreyas Iyer was ruled out of the ODI series against New Zealand, while, Kane Williamson, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, and Ishi Sodhi were not playing the 1st ODI.

India vs New Zealand Match History in Hyderabad:

In 1955, India and New Zealand played their first match in Hyderabad. The last time these two teams met at this venue was in 2012.

Between 1955 and 2012, India and New Zealand played five Tests and two ODIs at Hyderabad (LB Stadium and Uppal Stadium). India won two of the five Tests, while the remaining three were drawn. India also won both One-Day Internationals.

New Zealand has yet to win in Hyderabad. New Zealand has played two ODIs at the LB Stadium but the Black Caps will play their ODI first match at the Uppal Stadium.

India's record at Uppal Stadium:

From 2005 to 2022, the Indian team played a total of 13 matches (6 ODIs, 5 Tests, 3 T20Is) against various teams in all formats at the Uppal Stadium. India Won 9 matches (4 Tests, 3 One-Day Internationals, and 2 Twenty20 Internationals) and lost 3 (ODIs). One Test match was a draw.

