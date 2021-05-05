How Did COVID Infect IPL Players? BCCI Begins Contact Tracing

Amid Covid cases raging in India, the Indian Premier League provided a respite to ease the suffering of people during these difficult times. The league matches were exciting even though they were being watched on TV. The games were a visual treat like for cricket lovers. To attract cricket fans, a lot of contests were held too.

Also Read: IPL 2021: Good News For Aussie Players, Australian Govt Says Nobody Will Be Jailed

Apart from entertainment for the audience, BCCI took a lot of preventive measures for the players and team safety. They came up with the bio-bubble format, which made it easier to control the virus. But, the Virus penetrated there too. The IPL was suspended halfway through. But do you know how the virus reached the bubble? BCCI has started contact tracing to dig out how the virus traveled?

Varun Chakravarthy of the Kolkata Knight Riders was the first to get infected with the virus. As per the buzz, he went to a hospital in Ahmedabad for shoulder scans. After the visit, he had meals next to Sandeep Warrier, the second person who tested positive for Covid in the KKR team. During a practice session in Ahmedabad, Sandeep met Amit Mishra. However, Varun Chakravarthy did not attend the practice match as he felt unwell and went into isolation.

On the other hand, the GPS system provided to the players by the franchises proved wrong. So, BCCI and franchise started manual contact tracing.

The BCCI postponed and rescheduled the matches after the players tested positive for Covid19, as the cases increased despite the bio bubble format, the BCCI was forced to cancel the IPL matches much to the disappointment of cricket enthusiasts.