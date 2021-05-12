How Cricketer Hanuma Vihari Shut Down Trolls Over Masala Dosa

Hanuma Vihari is an Indian cricketer who enjoys doing his job on the field. Besides, there is no denying the fact that he is a hero, as proved by his performance against Australia in Sydney earlier this year. Despite being injured and unable to run, he and Ravi Ashwin helped India draw the game.

Vihari prefers to avoid the spotlight even off the field. Although he is in England for the County Championship, the cricketer is doing his bit to support the less fortunate through his official Twitter account. As India battles the second wave of Coronavirus, Hanuma Vihari has raised funds to support Covid patients.

Even in these trying times, some users on social media are slamming cricketers and celebrities. One such bitter experience happened to Hanuma Vihari, who was asked to carry Masala Dosa and Coconut Chutney by a Twitter user.

Hanuma Vihari usually ignores trolls, but he chose to return to the user this time. He said that if he had been in the same situation as the Indian people, he would have brought a Dosa. Furthermore, Vihari returned it to him, implying that the Twitter user is afflicted with a different illness.

