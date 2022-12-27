How To Book Tickets for 2nd T20I IND vs SL in Pune

IND vs SL T20I: Team India will play Sri Lanka in their first match of the new year, in 2023. The two neighbours will meet as they continue their preparations for the ODI World Cup 2023, having previously played each other in March 2022.

India vs Sri Lanka T20I series kicks off on January 3, with the first match slated to take place in Mumbai, followed by Pune. Tickets were released for the 2nd T20I. Fans should act quickly to get tickets for India vs. Sri Lanka's 2nd T20I using the PayTM and BookMyShow apps. The pricing of the various stands can be chosen because the cost varies depending on where the stands are located.

Ticket prices start at Rs 800 for the East Stand and go up to Rs 1100 for the South Upper Level 3, with the North East, North West, South East, and South West stands costing Rs 1750. The North Pavilion stand was priced at Rs 2000, while the South Pavilion stands A and B were priced at Rs 3500.

