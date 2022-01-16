How BCCI President Sourav Ganguly Reacted to Virat Kohli Test Captaincy Controversy

Following Virat Kohli's decision to quit as India's Test Captain, netizens mocked the BCCI and Sourav Ganguly for their political stances.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly reacted to the trolls and gave clarity about Virat Kohli's decision. Ganguly said that it is Kohli's decision and the BCCI just respects it. He will be an important member of the team.

"Under Virats leadership, Indian cricket has made rapid strides in all formats of the game ..his decision is a personal one and bcci respects it immensely ..he will be an important member to take this team to newer heights in the future.A great player.well done ..@BCCI @imVkohli," wrote Ganguly

Kohli stepped down from his position as India's most successful Test captain, having won 40 of 68 matches.

He ranks fourth on the list of Test captains with the most wins after South Africa's Graeme Smith (53) and Australian legends Ricky Ponting (43) and Steve Waugh (41).