How Anushka Sharma Congratulated Virat Kohli After Milestone

The super 4 match in Asia Cup 2022 between India and Afghanistan has broke records and created a few milestones. India won by 101 runs in that match. Yesterday's match was a big day for Virat Kohli. With his spectacular knock, Virat Kohli gave answers to the trollers who said Virat Kohli will not be picked for T20 World Cup if he did not play well in the Asia Cup.

Virat Kohli smashed a century against Aghnaistan. He remained undefeated on 122 runs off 61 balls. He dedicated his amazing 71st century to his wife Anushka Sharma and daughter Vamika.

Anushka Sharma posted the pictures of Virat Kohli and wrote " Forever with you through any and everything" In the comments section, Virat Kohli dropped heart emojis

"I also kissed my ring in celebration. You see me standing here because of all that has been put into perspective by one person - Anushka - who has stood with me through all of these difficult times. This hundred is dedicated to her as well as our young daughter Vamika " said Virat Kohli dedicating the achievement to his family.