Hope Dravid Speaks to Kohli on This, Says Gambhir

On Thursday, India skipper Virat Kohli was at the center of the debate. After a controversial DRS decision on Day 3 of the third Test in Cape Town, Team India players slammed the South African broadcasters over the stump mic.

After Hawkeye showed the ball going over the stumps, Kohli, vice-captain KL Rahul, and Ravichandran Ashwin all rushed up to the stump mic to criticize Supersport, the host broadcaster. The judgment in dispute was Dean Elgar's dismissal after he reviewed an LBW ruling against him.

First, Ashwin said:

"You should find better ways to win, SuperSport."

"Focus on your team as well and not just the opposition, trying to catch people all the time," said Virat Kohli

KL Rahul said, "Whole country playing against XI guys."

Also Read: Cape Town Test Memes Flood Social Media Over Controversial DRS in Ind Vs SA

Gautam Gambhir, a former Indian cricketer, reacted to the DRS incident and said, this is a disaster. Going near the stump mic and responding in that manner is quite immature on Kohli's part. This is not what you would expect from an international or an Indian captain. "

"Then you don't have technology in your hands." Then you reacted in the same way when there was a caught-behind appeal on the leg-side, and Dean Elgar did not react in the same way. "It seemed to the naked eye during the Mayank Agarwal appeal, but Elgar did not respond in that fashion," he claimed.

"Regardless of the outcome of this Test match, this is not what you would expect from a Test captain who has led the team for so long. I hope Rahul Dravid speaks with him because the captain Dravid was would never have behaved in this manner," Gambhir concluded