An Honest Man With Guts of Steel: Anushka on Kohli

Anushka Sharma, a Bollywood actress, wrote a heartfelt birthday message for India captain and her husband Virat Kohli on Friday. Kohli celebrated his 33rd birthday. Anushka, who is accompanying the Indian skipper in the UAE for the T20 World Cup 2021, took to Instagram on Friday to post a picture and wish Kohli a happy birthday.

Anushka captioned the post as "No filter needed, for this photo and the way you lead your life. Your core is made of honesty and guts of steel. Courage that pales doubt into oblivion".

"I know no one who can pick themselves up from a dark place like you can. You grow better in every way because you hold on to nothing in you as permanent and are fearless. I know we are not ones to talk to each other through social media like this but sometimes I just want to scream and tell the world what an amazing man you are, wrote Anushka

Anushka Sharam said " Fortunate are those who really truly know you. Thank you for making everything brighter and more beautiful Oh, and Happy Birthday cuteness !"

India, anxious for a major win against Scotland to keep their hopes of advancing to the semi-finals as the second team from Super 12, Group 2, alive, would need a captain's knock from Kohli on Friday.