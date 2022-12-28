Hockey World Cup 2023 Tickets Price, Online Booking Website

Hockey World Cup 2023: Hockey World Cup 2023 will start on January 13 and end on January 29. A total of 16 of the best hockey teams compete in a competition that promises to produce high-octane action.

Rourkela is hosting the event for the first time, and it has received a warm welcome. Hockey fans gathered in great numbers outside the newly constructed Birsa Munda Hockey Stadium, excitedly awaiting the start of the event. India has been assigned to Pool D and will begin their campaign on January 13, 2023, against Spain. Tickets are available for purchase beginning December 19 2022 on Paytm Insider App.

"It should be mentioned that a single user may only buy two tickets. Please request adjacent seats during the ticket redemption procedure if you want to sit among your friends and coworkers," stated the International Hockey Federation

Ticket Prices:

Tickets for India Matches

Rs 500 for the West Stands

Rs 400 for the East Stands

Rs 200 for the North and South Stands

Tickets for non-India matches

Rs 500 for the West Stands

Rs 200 for the East Stands

Rs 100 for the North and South Stands

