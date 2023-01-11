Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: K-Pop BLACKSWAN, Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani Live Performance Schedule
Hockey World Cup 2023 inaugural celebrations will start on January 11, 2023, at Barabati stadium in Cuttack. K-Pop BLACKSWAN, Ranveer Singh, and Disha Patani will perform at the opening ceremony. The celebrations will start at 3:00 PM with a spectacular DJ followed by amazing performances.
Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Schedule:
3:00 PM: DJ
3: 50 PM: Tribal Act by Guru Aruna Mohanly With Namita Meleka
4:00 PM: Live Performance by Sniti Mishra
4: 25 PM: Live Performance by Prince Dance Gropu
4:35 PM: Live Performance by Rapper Nig Deal
4:45 PM: Live Performance by Rituraj Mohanty
5:10 PM: Live Performance by Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu
5:20 PM: Live Performance by Lisa Mishra
6:00 PM: Grand Welcome and Invocation Ceremony
6:15 PM: Live Performance- Hockey World Cup Song
6: 20 PM: Speeches by Guests of Honour
6:31 PM: Live Performance by BLACKSWAN
6: 45 PM: Live Performance by Disha Patani
6:57 PM: Youth concert with Pritam, Neeti Mohan, Benny Dayal and others
7:42 PM: Live Performance by Ranveer Singh
8:00 PM: Live Performance by Nakash Aziz
8:25 PM: Live Performance by Elina Samantray
8:35 PM: Live Performance by Ananya Nanda