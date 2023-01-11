Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony: K-Pop BLACKSWAN, Ranveer Singh, Disha Patani Live Performance Schedule

Hockey World Cup 2023 inaugural celebrations will start on January 11, 2023, at Barabati stadium in Cuttack. K-Pop BLACKSWAN, Ranveer Singh, and Disha Patani will perform at the opening ceremony. The celebrations will start at 3:00 PM with a spectacular DJ followed by amazing performances.

Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Schedule:

3:00 PM: DJ

3: 50 PM: Tribal Act by Guru Aruna Mohanly With Namita Meleka

4:00 PM: Live Performance by Sniti Mishra

4: 25 PM: Live Performance by Prince Dance Gropu

4:35 PM: Live Performance by Rapper Nig Deal

4:45 PM: Live Performance by Rituraj Mohanty

5:10 PM: Live Performance by Sabyasachi Mishra and Archita Sahu

5:20 PM: Live Performance by Lisa Mishra

6:00 PM: Grand Welcome and Invocation Ceremony

6:15 PM: Live Performance- Hockey World Cup Song

6: 20 PM: Speeches by Guests of Honour

6:31 PM: Live Performance by BLACKSWAN

6: 45 PM: Live Performance by Disha Patani

6:57 PM: Youth concert with Pritam, Neeti Mohan, Benny Dayal and others

7:42 PM: Live Performance by Ranveer Singh

8:00 PM: Live Performance by Nakash Aziz

8:25 PM: Live Performance by Elina Samantray

8:35 PM: Live Performance by Ananya Nanda

Also Read: All You Want to Know About Hockey World Cup 2023