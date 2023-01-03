Hockey World Cup 2023 India Squad, Match Schedule

Hockey World Cup 2023, which is set to be hosted by India, will start on January 13 and end on January 29. The Indian hockey team, which has been waiting for a World Cup title for over half a century, will kick off its campaign against Spain.

Hockey India has announced the match schedule, opening ceremony guest list, and also released the tickets for matches and the opening ceremony.

India is placed in Group D along with England, Spain, and Wales. The matches will be played at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the newly constructed Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela.

Here are the complete details of India’s schedule and squad at the 2023 Hockey World Cup:

India’s schedule:

January 13: India vs Spain

January 15: India vs England

January 19: India vs Wales

All the matches will start at 7:00 p.m. IST.

India Squad:

P.R. Sreejesh, Krishna Pathak, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh (captain), Varun Kumar, Amit Rohidas (vice-captain), Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Manpreet Singh, Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Shamsher Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Akashdeep Singh, Mandeep Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Abhishek, Sukhjeet Singh, Rajkumar Pal, Jugraj Singh