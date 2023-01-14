Hockey World Cup 2023: India Beats Spain 2-0

India kicked off their World Cup 2023 campaign with a 2-0 win over lower-ranked Spain at the spectacular Bisra Munda Stadium in Rourkela. Amit Rohidas and Hardik Singh's goals gave India three points in front of a raucous crowd.

After a slow start in the first quarter, India dominated possession and circle penetrations in a dominant performance. Amit Rohidas scored in the 12th minute from a penalty corner, much to the delight of the packed Birsa Munda Stadium, which made its debut as an international hockey venue on Friday.

Amit Rohidas scored a fantastic goal in the first quarter, and Hardik Singh's pass was deflected by a Spanish defender to make it 2-0. Captain Harmanpreet Singh missed a penalty stroke in the second half that would have made it 3-0.

The competition is being held in India and Odisha for the second time in a row, and the winner of Pool D advances directly to the quarterfinals. Meanwhile, the second and third-placed teams participate in a crossover round against Pool C's third and second-placed teams.

