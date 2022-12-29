Hockey World Cup 2023: Hockey India Announces Cash Prize For Indian Team

The Indian men's team is preparing for a historic campaign at the FIH Odisha Hockey Men's World Cup 2023 in Bhubaneswar-Rourkela on January 13. India's campaign will begin against Spain on January 13. India is in Pool D, alongside England, Spain, and Wales.

Ahead of the 2023 World Cup, Hockey India announced the cash prize for the team and support personnel.

The National Governing Body of Hockey will award INR 25 lakh to each member of the Indian team captained by Harmanpreet Singh for their gold medal-winning performance at the renowned quadrennial tournament, while members of the support staff will get INR 5 lakh apiece. India last stood on the World Cup podium in 1975, when they defeated Pakistan in the final in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

A silver medal would entitle the players to INR 15 lakhs, while the support personnel would receive INR 3 lakhs for their contributions to the campaign. And if India wins a bronze medal, they will receive INR 10 lakhs apiece, while the support crew will receive INR 2 lakhs.

Previously, India won three medals in this renowned tournament. Apart from the championship triumph in 1975, the team won a bronze medal in the inaugural edition in 1971, a silver medal in Amstelveen in 1973, and a bronze medal in Amstelveen in 1974.

