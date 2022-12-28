Hockey World Cup 2023 Guests List

Hockey World Cup 2023 will begin from January 13 to 29 at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar and the newly constructed Birsa Munda International Hockey Stadium in Rourkela. The opening ceremony of the mega event is scheduled to take place on January 11.

Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Tickets:

Tickets for the inauguration ceremony at the Barabati stadium have been released. The tickets will be available for purchase through Paytm Insider beginning at 12 p.m. on Wednesday. The ticket prices have been set at Rs 250–500.

Hockey World Cup 2023 Opening Ceremony Guests List:

Bollywood actors Ranveer Singh and Disha Patani will perform at the Odisha FIH Men's Hockey World Cup 2023 opening event at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack. The programme will also include live performances by Blackswan, a well-known K-pop band that includes Odisha's own Shreya Lenka.

Pritam, the writer and composer of the Hockey World Cup 2023 song, will hit the stage alongside vocalists like Benny Dayal, Neeti Mohan, Lisa Mishra, Amit Mishra, Antara Mitra, Sreerama Chandra, Nakash Aziz, Shalmali Kholgade, and Namita Meleka from Odisha, among others. The Odisha government is also inviting all the CMs to attend the mega event being organised by Odisha.

Come join us for a grand celebration of #HockeyWorldCup2023 on 11th of January at Barbati Stadium, #Cuttack with a panoply of musical performances and gala presentations by artists from across genres. Let the gala event add magic to the celebration of hockey. #HockeyComesHome pic.twitter.com/pNEFj1nMsk — Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) December 28, 2022

On behalf of Hon'ble CM Shri @Naveen_Odisha, State Min Shri @rohitpujaribjd has met Madhya Pradesh CM Shri @ChouhanShivraj and invited him to attend #HockeyWorldCup2023. CM @Naveen_Odisha is inviting all the CMs to attend the mega event being organised by Odisha. #HockeyComesHome pic.twitter.com/uVtFY0SnYt — CMO Odisha (@CMO_Odisha) December 27, 2022

