Hockey World Cup 2023 Final match Highlights: Germany Beats Belgium, Lifts 3rd World Cup

Germany won the Hockey World Cup 2023 on Sunday at Bhubaneswar's Kalinga Stadium, defeating reigning champions Belgium 5-4 in a penalty shootout.

In regular time, Germany's Niklas Wellen (29th), Gonzalo Peillat (41st), and captain Mats Grambusch (48th) scored, while Belgium's Florent van Aubel Florent (10th), Tanguy Cosyns (11th), and Tom Boon (59th) scored the goals.

Before halftime, Niklas Wellen cut the margin to two goals. In the third quarter, Gonzalo Peillat converted a penalty corner to pull Germany back into the game. Germany took the lead for the first time in the game in the fourth quarter when captain Mats Grambusch defeated the Belgian goalie from the left side. Tom Boon, on the other hand, slowed Germany's celebrations by converting a penalty corner with less than two minutes remaining in normal time.

After collecting the ball from Grambusch, Prinz launched a defense-splitting pass, and it appeared that the German captain would be unable to reach the ball. Grambusch, on the other hand, pulled off a stunning reversal hit that sailed past Vanasch's knees and into the German goal.

Like Australia and the Netherlands, Germany has won the World Cup three times. Their previous victories were in 2002 and 2006.

