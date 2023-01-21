Hockey World Cup 2023 Crossovers Schedule, Venue

The group stage of the FIH Hockey World Cup 2023 finished on Friday, with four teams qualifying for the quarterfinals. Australia, Belgium, the Netherlands, and England won their pools and will face the winners of the crossover matches in the final eight round.

The second and third-placed teams in the group stage will engage in four crossover matchups to decide the remaining four quarterfinalists on January 22 and 23. Meanwhile, the lowest teams from each pool will compete in 9-16 classification games.

Speaking of the Indian team, India has already reached the crossover stage of the current mega tournament in Bhubaneswar and Rourkela. India won all of their games in Group D, but their goal difference was so low that they finished second behind England, who won the pool. Both teams had seven points, but England had a goal difference of nine, five more than India.

In their Hockey World Cup crossover match, India will face New Zealand. New Zealand came in third place in Pool C.

Crossover matches schedule:

Crossover 1: Malaysia vs Spain on January 22 at 4:30 PM

Crossover 2: India vs New Zealand on January 22 at 7:00 PM

Crossover 3: Argentina vs South Korea on January 23 at 4:30 PM

Crossover 4: Germany vs France on January 23 at 7:00 Pm

All the matches will be played in Bhubaneswar.

