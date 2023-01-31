Hockey World Cup 2023 Awards, Prize Money and other Details
Germany defeated champions Belgium 5-4 in a shootout following a 3-3 tie in normal time on Sunday (January 29) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to win their third Men's Hockey World Cup title. Germany rallied from behind to lead Belgium 3-2 heading into the final minutes, but the holders equalised in the 58th minute to force a shootout in the Hockey World Cup 2023 final.
Let's have a look at the awards and prize money details:
Gold Medal – Germany
Silver Medal – Belgium
Bronze Medal – Netherlands
Top Scorer of the tournament - Jeremy Hayward ( Australia)
Fair Play Award – Belgium - Rs 1 lakh
Maximum Team Goals – Netherlands - Rs 1 lakh
Best Junoir Player – Mustaphaa Cassiem ( South Africa) - Rs 3 lakhs
Best Midfielder of the Tournament – Victor Wegnez (Belgium) - Rs 3 lakhs
Best Defender of the Tournament – Jeremy Hayward ( Australia) - Rs 3 lakhs
Best Forward of the Tournament – Niklas Wellen (Germany) - Rs 3 lakhs
Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament – Vincent Vanasch (Belgium) - Rs 3 lakhs
Best Player of the Tournament – Niklas Wellen(Germany ) - Rs 3 lakhs
Best Team Goal Celebration – Korea - Rs 1 lakh
Fan’s Choice Award for Best Goal – Christopher Ruhr (Germany) - Rs 1 lakh
