Hockey World Cup 2023 Awards, Prize Money and other Details

Germany defeated champions Belgium 5-4 in a shootout following a 3-3 tie in normal time on Sunday (January 29) at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar to win their third Men's Hockey World Cup title. Germany rallied from behind to lead Belgium 3-2 heading into the final minutes, but the holders equalised in the 58th minute to force a shootout in the Hockey World Cup 2023 final.

Let's have a look at the awards and prize money details:

Gold Medal – Germany

Silver Medal – Belgium

Bronze Medal – Netherlands

Top Scorer of the tournament - Jeremy Hayward ( Australia)

Fair Play Award – Belgium - Rs 1 lakh

Maximum Team Goals – Netherlands - Rs 1 lakh

Best Junoir Player – Mustaphaa Cassiem ( South Africa) - Rs 3 lakhs

Best Midfielder of the Tournament – Victor Wegnez (Belgium) - Rs 3 lakhs

Best Defender of the Tournament – Jeremy Hayward ( Australia) - Rs 3 lakhs

Best Forward of the Tournament – Niklas Wellen (Germany) - Rs 3 lakhs

Best Goalkeeper of the Tournament – Vincent Vanasch (Belgium) - Rs 3 lakhs

Best Player of the Tournament – Niklas Wellen(Germany ) - Rs 3 lakhs

Best Team Goal Celebration – Korea - Rs 1 lakh

Fan’s Choice Award for Best Goal – Christopher Ruhr (Germany) - Rs 1 lakh

