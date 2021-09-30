Hockey Star and Olympics Bronze Medallist Rupinder Pal Singh Retires

Rupinder Pal Singh, a member of India's bronze-medal winning hockey team in the Tokyo Olympics, announced his retirement on social media.

Rupinder, who played 223 matches for the Indian team throughout his 13-year career, is widely renowned for his talents as a strong drag-flicker.

Taking to his Twitter, he wrote, "I would like to inform you about my decision to retire from the Indian hockey team. The past couple of months have undoubtedly been best days of my life, "he wrote in his retirement statement.

Hi everyone, wanted to share an important announcement with you all. pic.twitter.com/CwLFQ0ZVvj — Rupinder Pal Singh (@rupinderbob3) September 30, 2021

"I believe it is time for me to make way for young and talented players to experience every great joy I have felt in these last 13 years of representing India," Rupinder Pal added in his statement.

Also Read: Inzamam-ul-Haq Gives Health Update: Did Not Suffer A Heart Attack

Rupinder Pal Singh scored 3 important goals, including the penalty shot during the bronze-medal against Germany.