Hockey India Mourns Two Legendary Players In A Day: Condolences Flood Twitter

May 09, 2021, 14:27 IST
- Sakshi Post

The Indian hockey community has lost two legendary icons Maharaj Krishan Kaushik, alias MK Kaushik, and Ravinder Pal Singh who succumbed to the deadly coronavirus. Ravinder Pal Singh died early Saturday morning in Lucknow and MK Kaushik died later that day in New Delhi.

MK Kaushik was not only an Olympic medalist but also an ex-coach of the Indian women's hockey team and the recipient of the Arjuna Award in 1998. Kaushik had tested positive for Covid-19 last month, his RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests came negative. Following a CT scan of his lungs, he was diagnosed with pneumonia caused by the coronavirus a few days later.

Ravinder Pal represented India in the 1982 Asia Cup, 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, and two Champion Trophies. As soon as the sad news came in, Twitter has been flooded with tributes and condolences. Have a look...

Advertisement
Back to Top