Hockey India Mourns Two Legendary Players In A Day: Condolences Flood Twitter

The Indian hockey community has lost two legendary icons Maharaj Krishan Kaushik, alias MK Kaushik, and Ravinder Pal Singh who succumbed to the deadly coronavirus. Ravinder Pal Singh died early Saturday morning in Lucknow and MK Kaushik died later that day in New Delhi.

MK Kaushik was not only an Olympic medalist but also an ex-coach of the Indian women's hockey team and the recipient of the Arjuna Award in 1998. Kaushik had tested positive for Covid-19 last month, his RT-PCR and rapid antigen tests came negative. Following a CT scan of his lungs, he was diagnosed with pneumonia caused by the coronavirus a few days later.

Ravinder Pal represented India in the 1982 Asia Cup, 1984 Los Angeles Olympics, and two Champion Trophies. As soon as the sad news came in, Twitter has been flooded with tributes and condolences. Have a look...

This is really a heartbreaking moment for me, have lost our former coach Olympian MK Kaushik Sir who coached us during my debut in the national team. He was really a great personality & hardworking. We lost a noble soul due to COVID-19. My heartfelt condolences to his family. RIP pic.twitter.com/LYTHnfqgUL — Rani Rampal (@imranirampal) May 8, 2021

Waheguru ji meher karo 🙏🙏 Deeply pained and in shock. Today @TheHockeyIndia has lost two of its greatest 🏑 players and finest persons.Ravinder Pal bhai and now #MKKaushik.Heartfelt condolences & prayers for the departed souls for eternal peace.🙏 Om shanti 🙏 — Jagbir Singh OLY (@jagbirolympian) May 8, 2021

Heartbreaking news we lost one of the finest player of Indian hockey, member of 1980 Moscow Olympics gold medalist team #MKKaushik sir. He lost his battle against #COVID19India Have known him for more than 15 years, Kaushik sir was really a gem person. Will miss you sir. #RIP pic.twitter.com/OAExLzvcSg — Rahul Trehan 🇮🇳 (@imrahultrehan) May 8, 2021

Covid claims two #HockeyOlympians both gold medallists from 1980 in quick succession. First #RavinderPalSingh (right) and now #MKKaushik (left). What a loss...both fine gentlemen who made great contribution to Indian hockey. Rest In Peace. pic.twitter.com/BufTiRFob8 — V Krishnaswamy (@Swinging_Swamy) May 8, 2021