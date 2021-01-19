History Made Down Under: Sensational Series Win as India Beats Australia In Gabba: Film Celebrities, Cricketers Celebrate

Jan 19, 2021, 14:55 IST
- Sakshi Post

India has won the test cricket series (2-1) against Australia. This is a historic win indeed! A great series to remember for all the cricket enthusiasts back home as well as the Men in Blue. 

It is worth mentioning here that this series had created uncertainty at every stage. It may be due to a number of injuries of the players in each match. Failures of some dependable batsmen and bowlers, weather intervention jeopardizing game plans! While heroics of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin saved the penultimate match together with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, the last match was hijacked by Rishabh Pant who showed his gritty attitude to win the series  for India. 

Shubman Gill who is the found of the series has proved his mettle. It should be noted that the team has showed character in every department be it bowling, batting or fielding in the absence of many stalwarts who had to sit on the bench owing to injuries. The players who were used as just net bowlers rose to the occasion and have brought laurels to the country. 

Selectors can be rest assured that whoever were taken as standby players can also be used in times of injury in crisis such as this. Kudos to all the players who never bowed down to the pressure amidst racial abuses.

India is the first team to win in 32 years and cricketers, film celebrities congratulated team following the country's historic victory. Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh babu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated the win by sending in their wishes to the Indian cricket team. Here's a look..

Advertisement
Back to Top