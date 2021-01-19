India has won the test cricket series (2-1) against Australia. This is a historic win indeed! A great series to remember for all the cricket enthusiasts back home as well as the Men in Blue.

It is worth mentioning here that this series had created uncertainty at every stage. It may be due to a number of injuries of the players in each match. Failures of some dependable batsmen and bowlers, weather intervention jeopardizing game plans! While heroics of Hanuma Vihari and Ravichandran Ashwin saved the penultimate match together with the likes of Mohammed Siraj, the last match was hijacked by Rishabh Pant who showed his gritty attitude to win the series for India.

Shubman Gill who is the found of the series has proved his mettle. It should be noted that the team has showed character in every department be it bowling, batting or fielding in the absence of many stalwarts who had to sit on the bench owing to injuries. The players who were used as just net bowlers rose to the occasion and have brought laurels to the country.

Selectors can be rest assured that whoever were taken as standby players can also be used in times of injury in crisis such as this. Kudos to all the players who never bowed down to the pressure amidst racial abuses.

India is the first team to win in 32 years and cricketers, film celebrities congratulated team following the country's historic victory. Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Mahesh babu, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy celebrated the win by sending in their wishes to the Indian cricket team. Here's a look..

What an absolutely marvellous victory for our team!!! Stayed up all night to watch it unfold ball by ball. Now will sleep peacefully for a bit and savour this historic moment. Love to all our boys and greatly admire their resilience to power us through to this win. Chak De India! — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 19, 2021

For all of us in 🇮🇳 & across the world, if you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember: it isn't end of the world.

The spring stretches backward only to propel you forward. And once you succeed, don't forget to celebrate with those who stood by you when the world wrote you off. pic.twitter.com/qqaTTAg9uW — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021

WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers 👏🏼🇮🇳 @BCCI pic.twitter.com/CgWElgOOO1 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 19, 2021

We are all overjoyed at the success of the Indian Cricket Team in Australia. Their remarkable energy and passion was visible throughout. So was their stellar intent, remarkable grit and determination. Congratulations to the team! Best wishes for your future endeavours. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 19, 2021

History was made once again!! The Gabba has been conquered... series sealed 2-1!! Still in a daze! Will cherish this day for a long time. Congratulations on the historic win, Team India!! Incredibly happy and proud 🇮🇳🇮🇳🇮🇳 #AUSvsIND — Mahesh Babu (@urstrulyMahesh) January 19, 2021

Congratulations Team India for an exemplary performance, winning against all odds and creating history...truly Champions 👏 #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/1tNTttez9V — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) January 19, 2021

EVERY SESSION WE DISCOVERED A NEW HERO.

Every time we got hit, we stayed put & stood taller. We pushed boundaries of belief to play fearless but not careless cricket. Injuries & uncertainties were countered with poise & confidence. One of the greatest series wins!

Congrats India. pic.twitter.com/ZtCChUURLV — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 19, 2021