High Octane Action at Round 1 of JK Tyre Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup

Delhi: A high adrenaline race weekend of the JK Tyre presents Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2022 concluded at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore on September 16th, 17th and 18th 2022. After three intense races at Round 1 of this unique racing championship, Anish Shetty and Soorya PM lead the championship table with 20 and 36 points under the Professional and Amateur categories, respectively.

The fight for the podium at Round 1 of the Continental GT Cup Season 2 took the competition a notch higher from last season with 25 racers including 10 professionals and 15 amateurs under this year’s ‘Pro-Am Series’ battling it out till the end. All three races were as varied in competition and racecraft as they were similar in adrenaline and excitement!

In Race 1, Allwin Xavier from Thrissur slipstreamed past Anish Shetty with just 1 lap to go and won the Professional category with a hair’s breadth while Soorya PM from Chennai gave the professional racers a run for their money and topped the maiden Amateur category with an enviable show of talent. Race 2 of the Royal Enfield Continental GT Cup 2022 witnessed an extremely tight lead out of 5 riders fighting for the win. Anish Shetty and Soorya PM dominated the race track and finished at the top of the standings for Professional and Amateur categories respectively. Race 3 saw a well deserved win for Navaneeth Kumar who was in top form, but a close battle ensued behind him between Ullas, Sudheer, Anish and Allwin for the remaining spots on the podium. Navaneeth Kumar emerged as the winner of the Professional category followed by Ullas and Sudheer. In the Amateur category, Soorya PM continued his dominance and emerged as the winner cruising through the finish line with Varun Gowda and Rohan R finishing the podium lineup.

Also Read: Women's Asia Cup 2022: India- Pakistan Match Date Locked

The racers competed on the Continental GT-R650, which has been enhanced by Harris Performance this year. With bespoke clip-on aluminium handlebars and rear set footpegs tailor-made for the race-ready motorcycle, the Continental GT-R650 offers a Pure Racing experience. The Continental GT-R650 also sports enhanced soft compound race tyres by JK Tyre to enable the racers to have better control of the motorcycle on the race track. With minimalistic, yet purpose-built performance enhancements which offer an un-intimidating, agile and spirited performance on track.

The 25 racers will compete in the remaining two rounds of the Continental GT Cup 2022 scheduled in October and December. Round 2 and 3 will be held between October 28 - 30 and December 16 - 18, respectively at Kari Motor Speedway, Coimbatore.