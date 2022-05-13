Hero Men's Asia Cup 2022 Jakarta Start Date, India Match Schedule

Hockey India announced the schedule for the upcoming Hero Men's Asia Cup 2022, which is slated to begin on May 23rd, 2022 in Jakarta, Indonesia. India is to open the tournament with Pakistan on May 23rd and then Japan and Indonesia.

There will be two pools in the World Cup qualification tournament.

Pool A: India, Japan, Pakistan, and the host country, Indonesia.

Pool B: Malaysia, Korea, Oman, and Bangladesh.

Schedule:

23 May: India vs Pakistan at 05:00 pm (IST)

24 May: India vs Japan at 05:00 pm (IST)

26 May: India vs Indonesia at 05:00 pm (IST)

Where to watch matches on TV and Online?

On television, the matches will be broadcast on Star Sports first, while the live streaming is on Disney + Hotstar.

Squad :

Defenders: Rupinder Pal Singh (Captain), Birendra Lakra (vice-captain) Yashdeep Siwach, Abhisek Lakra, Dipsan Tirkey, Manjeet

Midfielders: Mareeswaren Sakthivel, Vishnukant Singh, Raj Kumar Pal, Sheshe Gowda BM, Simranjeet Singh

Forwards: Uttam Singh, Pawan Rajbhar, Abharan Sudev, SV Sunil, S.Karthi

Goalkeepers: Pankaj Kumar Rajak, Suraj Karkera

Replacement Players: Nilam Sanjeep Xess, Maninder Singh

Standbys: Angad Bir Singh, Pawan, Pardeep Singh, Ankit Pal