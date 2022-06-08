Here's Why Tiger Woods Said No To $100M Offer

American golfer Tiger Wood is the richest golfer to date, with an estimated net worth of $800 million. However, according to recent reports, he apparently had a chance to become a billionaire but turned it down. Greg Norman claims he was offered a $100 million contract to join Saudi Arabia's LIV Golf, but he chose to remain with the Professional Golfers' Association (PGA).

Woods previously stated that he would remain loyal to the PGA Tour, saying, "I've been playing out here for a couple of years over decades, and I think there's a legacy to it. I continue to believe that the tour has so much to offer, so many opportunities."

"I understand different points of view, but I believe in legacies, major championships, big events, and historical figures. There's a lot of money here. The tour is expanding. But it's the same as any other sport. It's similar to tennis. You must go out there and work for it. You have to go out there and compete for it. We now have the opportunity to do so. It's just not guaranteed right away," he added.