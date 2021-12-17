Here's Why #NationStandsWithDada is Trending On Twitter

The BCCI president Sourav Ganguly and Virat Kohli have been making headlines for quite some time regarding the captaincy controversy.

It all started when the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) stated that Virat Kohli had been relieved of his ODI leadership responsibilities and Rohit Sharma had taken over.

What made matters worse was that Kohli, while gladly relinquishing his T20I leadership, had stated that he wanted to focus on the ODI and Test squads.

However, BCCI President Sourav Ganguly said that he personally requested Kohli not to relinquish the T20I captaincy, but because he refused, the selection committee believed it would be in the best interests of Indian cricket to hand over the white-ball captaincy to one player exclusively.

However, the batter stated during a press conference prior to the South African trip that no one had asked him not to relinquish the captaincy. Soon after, Ganguly decided not to add fuel to the flames and stated, "There would be no speeches or news conferences. We'll handle it; leave it to the BCCI. "

While some feel there is a great drama unfolding, many others have come out in favor of Ganguly and #Nationstandwithdada is trending on Twitter.

BCCI Should remove Virat Kohli from Test Captaincy he is the burden of the Test team #ViratVsBCCI#NationStandsWithDada pic.twitter.com/9yg3sYH6n1 — Psychotrolller (@Psychotroller) December 16, 2021

#NationStandsWithDada

Legends

this generation kids only know trolling they are nibbas pic.twitter.com/qqBWm9TnQs — Kranthi Reddy (@Kranthi146reddy) December 16, 2021