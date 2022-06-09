Here's Why Mithali Raj Wants To Be Single

Mithali Raj is an inspiration to all young people in the country who aspire to be cricketers. During her 23-year cricket career, she established herself as the first female cricketer to score more than 7,000 runs. Mithali Raj announced her retirement from all forms of international cricket on June 8, 2022.

Mithali had promised her million fans that she would continue to play an important role in the advancement of women's cricket in India. After she announced her retirement, an old interview of her speaking about marriage went viral.

In a throwback interview, she said, "It used to cross my mind a long time back when I was very young. But it doesn't cross my mind now when I see married people. I am very happy being single. "

Mithali said that she wasn't dating anyone at that moment, but she had had relationships in the past. I have been in relationships before, but at the moment I am single and my focus is on doing well at the World Cup," the cricketer revealed.

Mithali's thoughts on marriage may change as she enters the second chapter of her career after retiring as a cricketer. She played 232 matches for India, scoring 7805 runs at an average of 50.68. Mithali made her international debut in an ODI against Ireland in June 1999.